PODCAST: The making of the modern NFL safety

The Arizona Cardinals have a pair of solid safeties, even though neither Budda Baker nor Jalen Thompson make this year’s list of the top players at the position.

Rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, drafted in the fourth round, is lauded in this year’s rookie class, though.

Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar talk about what makes a great safety in today’s NFL in the latest edition of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar.”

Sadly, they won’t talk about Baker or Thompson.

It is worth a listen as well.

The show is below:

