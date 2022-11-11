Podcast: Will Mac Jones help or hurt the Patriots down the stretch?

The Bailey Zappe noise has tapered down for the New England Patriots, but fewer fans are drinking the Mac Jones Kool-Aid these days. It’s a big problem heading into a tough second half of the 2022 schedule.

There’s no question that the defense is competing at an elite level. It’s a Super Bowl-caliber defense hitched to an offensive wagon with a broken wheel. Is that wheel at quarterback with Jones, or is it in the offensive play-calling with Matt Patricia?

That’s the main topic Ryan O’Leary and I discuss this week on the Patriots Wire Podcast. We also touch on the state of the AFC East and if New England should be considered a legitimate threat to win the division.

Check out the latest episode and subscribe on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these topics in the comments section.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire