Podcast: The Leonard situation, midseason awards and Bobby Marks on Heat trade options

After a week off for the All-Star break, Miami Heat basketball returns Thursday.

The Heat opens the second half of the season Thursday night against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena. With 36 regular-season games remaining, Miami stands at 18-18 after a 7-14 start.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, hand out some midseason awards. Who has been the team’s MVP? Who has been the team’s biggest surprise? Who’s their favorite trade rumor target?

Wilson and Chiang also touched on the Meyers Leonard situation. Leonard is away from the Heat after a video surfaced of the center using an anti-Semitic slur while gaming.

For the second half of the episode, ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks joined the conversation to talk about how the Heat should approach the next few weeks leading up to the March 25 trade deadline, potential (and realistic) trade targets and more.

Listen to this week's episode below.