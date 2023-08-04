On this special episode of the Big Ten Country Podcast, James Neveau breaks down all the latest happenings in the college football world. With Utah, Arizona and Arizona State pondering an exit from the Pac-12, could Oregon and Washington expand the Big Ten’s reach even further? James breaks that down, along with all the potential stumbling blocks that remain to such a union.

PODCAST: The latest on Oregon, Washington's status as college football landscape changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago