PODCAST: Kadarius Toney trade ends awkward, untenable situation with Giants

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss Kadarius Toney and what may have ultimately led the New York Giants to trade him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We also look at where the Giants stand at the bye week, what they have ahead of them and whether or not fans should overreact to a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

