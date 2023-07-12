Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson has arrived in Chicago to rave reviews. Why are the Bears so high on him? How is he impressing so many in the organization? You are about to find out. Johnson joins hosts Ken Davis and Josh Schrock to discuss his career in Texas, why he chose to play behind superstar running back Bijan Robinson, why he has impressed so many people in the Bears organization, his early impressions of Justin Fields, and his goals to be one of the best backs in the NFL. Get an inside look at Roschon Johnson right here on the Under Center Bears podcast!

PODCAST: Justin Fields' brilliance, backing up Bijan Robinson, Bears' future with Roschon Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago