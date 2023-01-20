PODCAST: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow could put on ‘Game of the Year’
The Bills Wire rolls on with their weekly podcast during the NFL playoffs.
Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Divisional-round matchup with the Bengals below:
Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Related
Gabe Davis reveals Von Miller put replica Lombardi Trophy in Bills locker room
Eric Moulds named 'Legend of the Game' for Bills vs. Bengals
Bills vs. Bengals: Isaiah McKenzie says he will play in Divisional round