PODCAST: Joe Schoen’s first draft class is balling out for Giants

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants’ surprising 5-1 record and the rookie class that’s helped them turn things around.

We also discuss whether the Giants should be buyers or sellers at the NFL’s trade deadline, and whether or not acquiring a wide receiver makes sense.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

