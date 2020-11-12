PODCAST: The Jets gave the Patriots a win. But can Bill Belichick upset the Ravens?

Perhaps it’s dumb to be optimistic about the New England Patriots after a narrow win over the New York Jets. But I saw Bill Belchick’s team get three monkeys off their back.

First, they won a close game in the final seconds. They shouldn’t have had to stage a comeback over the Jets. But they did. And it was a good confidence-builder for New England to show that can successfully overcome a deficit.

Second, Cam Newton played good, mistake-free football. His command over the passing offense was impressive.

Third, the Patriots held the Jets to 3.6 yards per carry. That’s a good sign for New England, which lost to the San Francisco 49ers largely because the Patriots couldn’t defend the run.

So, again, maybe it’s overly optimistic. But the Patriots could upset the Ravens in Week 10. We touch on that and more during this week’s podcast.