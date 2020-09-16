Podcast: Jags Wire recaps Jags’ season opening win vs. Colts

With the Jacksonville Jaguars starting the 2020 regular season off on a high note and defeating the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-20, it was only right for us to record a victory episode of “The Bleav in the Jags Podcast” recapping all the action.

We started episode 33 off with a little box score review as Gardner Minshew put up and historic performance Sunday and distributed the ball well to all of his receivers. Afterward, we discussed some key takeaways like the defense’s been but don’t break showing that was just enough to beat Philip Rivers while also causing some concerns.

To listen simply checkout the media player below.

