Podcast: Can Iowa State football turn renewed confidence into another Oklahoma stunner?

Given how bleak Iowa State football looked coming home from Ohio, the Cyclones have at least restored some temporary optimism after toppling Oklahoma State last weekend. Now, the challenge intensifies. Oklahoma looks a little different under Brent Venables, but the dominance is all the same.

The Cyclones will be several-touchdown underdogs, just as they were in 2017 before delivering a massive upset in Norman. The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines dive into Saturday's intense Big 12 matchup.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

