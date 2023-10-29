Podcast: Iowa State football now tied atop the Big 12 after toppling Baylor

Backed by a balanced offensive attack that had Baylor chasing from the start, Iowa State delivered its second straight road win in as many games with a 30-18 victory over the Bears. Coupled with Oklahoma’s loss at Kansas, the Cyclones will enter the regular season’s final month tied atop the Big 12 standings. Live from Waco, The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines discuss what this win means.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the YouTube livestream replay of Saturday's podcast, click here.

