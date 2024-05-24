PODCAST: Inside the NFL’s press coverage revolution

The Arizona Cardinals do not play a ton of press coverage with their cornerbacks, opting often for off and zone coverage. But press coverage is still important for any team and any cornerback.

In a new edition of “The Xs and Os,” Greg Cosell of NFL Films and ESPN’s NFL Matchup, and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire and the USA Today Sports Media Group, investigate the NFL’s changes in press coverage, and the players who do it the best.

They mention some of the best cornerbacks at it. No Arizona Cardinals cornerback is included.

That said, it is still a good listen.

Enjoy the show!

