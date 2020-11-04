Podcast: How the Raptors should deal with Terence Davis, and where will they play next season?

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Host William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to discuss ongoing issues facing the Toronto Raptors.
Topics:
How the Raptors should handle the criminal charges against Terence Davis
Which city makes the most sense as a temporary home for the Raptors?
How can the Raptors play in Toronto next year?
When will the 2020-21 season start?
James Harden and Jrue Holiday potentially on the move
More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports