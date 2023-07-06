Podcast host: Any fan selling Ohio State tickets ‘an absolute loser’

Notre Dame will host Ohio State on Sept. 23 in one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 season. It will only be the Buckeyes’ third trip to Notre Dame Stadium with the only previous ones coming in 1936 and 1996.

With the Buckeyes only playing in South Bend once every one or two generations, plenty of Buckeyes fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see it. But “Golden Homers” podcast host and former Blue and Gold writer Mason Plummer doesn’t take kindly to Irish fans actively aiding fans of “THE” Ohio State University:

If you’re a Notre Dame fan selling your tickets to Ohio State fans, you’re an absolute loser — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) July 6, 2023

While the “loser” label might be a little harsh, Plummer does have a point. The Buckeyes will be in the national championship conversation once again, and the last thing the Irish need is their own fans enabling the possibility of the game sounding like it’s being played in Columbus. If you must sell your tickets to that game, be careful with who you’re selling them to.

