PODCAST: Happy or concern following the Bills’ 2023 NFL draft?

The Bills Wire rolls on with our podcast during the NFL offseason.

With the 2023 NFL draft behind us, the newest Buffalo Bills players are all broken down in our latest episode. Are all fits or are there concerns?

Find the Bills Wire podcast episode below:

Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

BIlls' Brandon Beane welcomes Josh Allen's willingness to protect self WATCH: Bills teammates show out at Micah Hyde charity softball game Bills QB Josh Allen takes in Kentucky Derby

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire