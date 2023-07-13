PODCAST: What has happened with the Rams this offseason?

The 2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview shows on the podcast continue. Attempting to have 14 shows in 14 days, we wrap up the NFC opponents with the Los Angeles Rams. I speak with Rams Wire managing editor Cam DaSilva to go over the Rams’ tough 2022 season, their offseason moves in free agency and the draft, and we look ahead to 2023 as to what expectations are for L.A. after an interesting offseason.

Times and topics from the episode:

(1:00) The Rams’ 2022 season

(9:44) The Rams’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(22:23) The outlook and expectations for the Rams in 2023

