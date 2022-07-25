PODCAST: What Happened At Mountain West Football Media Days?

Craig Thompson had a few things to say

All-league voting is weird

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap Mountain West football media days. Not a ton of news happened with very few announcements. Commissioner Craig Thompson had a few interesting nuggets about a fee if teams leave the Mountain West. He feels confident about the conference staying together and also mentioned that there are schools that have reached out to the Mountain West.

Also, the two discuss the weirdness that is the Mountain West voting process for the preseason awards.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

