PODCAST: What has happened with the Bears this offseason?

In our quest of 14 opponent preview shows on the podcast in 14 days, we start with the three teams on the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule who are their “last-place games,” the teams on their schedule who finished in last place in 2022 like they did.

The Chicago Bears are one of those teams and Arizona travels to Chicago on Christmas Even in Week 16 to face them.

What is there to know about the Bears? I talk with Alyssa Barbieri, the managing editor from sister site Bears Wire and also the senior editor for all the NFL Wire sites in the network, to discuss the Bears’ 2022 season, what they did in the offseason and what is to come in 2023.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times and topics:

(1:00) The Bears’ 2022 season

(8:16) The Bears’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(20:22) The Bears’ outlook and expectations in 2023

