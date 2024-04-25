Podcast: Grading Jalen Green’s third season with the Houston Rockets

In his third NBA season, Jalen Green got off to a slow start for the 2023-24 Houston Rockets. But he had an electric finish.

Over his last 40 games, Green averaged 22.3 points (44.4% FG, 34.2% on 3-pointers), 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. His true-shooting percentage was 56%, and the Rockets were plus-2.1 as a team with Green on the court. Houston went 21-19 in those games, which would be good for a 43-win pace over a full season.

In a newly released podcast, credentialed media members Jackson Gatlin and Ben DuBose review the highs and lows of Green’s season, along with initial thoughts on a pivotal offseason ahead (including factors to consider related to a potential contract extension or trade).

