Podcast: Grading Jags’ coaching hires, discussing Boselli HOF selection, and DJ Chark

It’s been a busy week for the Jacksonville Jaguars between naming Doug Pederson their new coach on Feb. 3 and several other events that took place afterward. Of course, the work didn’t stop there as Pederson had to put together a staff, but was able to do so in an impressive manner.

Then, off the field, it was announced that the organization will have its first Hall-of-Famer. Of course, that will be Jags former left tackle and current radio analyst Tony Boselli, who finally kicked the door down to become immortal in the football community after six appearances as a finalist.

Of course, between the major news breaking for fans of the current Jags and those who were fans in the past (or both), it’s been an exciting time to talk about the Jaguars, which is refreshing when considering all that transpired prior. And depending on how the next few months go between the draft and free agency, the arrow could start to point up as the team at least have a quarterback and a coach who understands the position as well as most.

That said, Jags Wire podcaster Phil Smith and I had plenty to talk about in the debut of the “Touchdown Jaguars!” podcast.

We started things off by discussing how well-deserved and huge Boselli’s Hall-of-Fame selection is for him and the organization and graded the hires Pederson made to his staff and what certain coaches bring to the table. Lastly, we looked ahead to free agency to discuss what the Jags should do about pending free agent DJ Chark Jr., who could be a huge weapon for Trevor Lawrence if retained.

To listen to the full episode, hit play below:

