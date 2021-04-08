PODCAST: Grading Bills 2020 rookie class

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football over the course of the 2021 offseason.

Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again. This week, the topic of discussion is some recent grades handed out by Bills Wire: How did their 2020 rookie class do?

Listen to the latest episode of the Bills Wire podcast right here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).

