PODCAST: Giants are winning games, but is it sustainable?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants’ unexpected 2-0 start and favorable schedule over the next two weeks. Are they getting lucky or is there more to this club under head coach Brian Daboll?

We also discuss frustrated and frustrating wide receiver Kenny Golladay, as well as Tiki Barber’s recent speculation about quarterback Lamar Jackson joining Big Blue in 2023.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site contributors John Fennelly (@John_Fennelly) and Tyler Henry (@Tyguysayss).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Don’t forget to use our playlist to enhance your listening experience:

List

Giants-Cowboys: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire