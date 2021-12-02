PODCAST: Do Giants have a path to the NFC playoffs?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the neck injury sustained by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and what it could mean both short- and long-term.

Also, do the Giants really have a shot at the playoffs? We reluctantly break down the possibilities that shockingly include a potential No. 1 seed in the NFC (and the other more likely outcomes).

And how about a Week 13 game between the Giants and Miami Dolphins that pit three close friends against each other?

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O'Leary and joined by site editor Dan Benton.

