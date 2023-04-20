PODCAST: Should Giants fans read into Hendon Hooker’s visit?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we preview the 2023 NFL draft and rank the New York Giants’ positional needs by tier. We also examine the many possibilities facing general manager Joe Schoen.

And what about running back Saquon Barkley and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and their respective contract situations? Is the “disease of me” really an issue suddenly plaguing the Giants?

Finally, we discuss the uproar over the Giants hosting Tennessee quarterback Hender Hooker on a top-30 visit. Did it warrant the hoopla?

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Don’t forget to use our playlist to enhance your listening experience:

Related

Giants great Michael Strahan inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame Giants meet with Alabama safety Brian Branch 2023 NFL draft: Who have the Giants held top-30 visits with?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire