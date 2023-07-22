PODCAST: What have the Giants done this offseason?

The Arizona Cardinals play their home opener in 2023 in Week 2, hosting the New York Giants. The Giants are the focus of the latest of the opponent preview series on the podcast, where we will have 14 shows in 14 days about 14 Cardinals opponents.

In this edition of the show, I bring on John Fennelly, a writer for sister site Giants Wire. We discuss the 2022 season, New York’s offseason moves in free agency and the draft, and we look ahead to expectations for the Giants in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times and topics we covered:

(1:00) The Giants’ 2022 season

(11:42) The Giants’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(21:58) The expectations for the Giants in 2023

More Podcast!

PODCAST: What have the Commanders done this offseason?

PODCAST: What did the Steelers do this offseason?

PODCAST: What has happened with the Browns this offseason?

PODCAST: What happened with the Ravens this offseason?

PODCAST: What has happened with the Bengals this offseason?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire