Podcast: Getting ready for the MLB Draft with prep star Jordon Adell

With the MLB Draft right around the corner, Jordon Adell is waiting for his life to change forever.

Adell, a top-ranked high-school player from Louisville, Ky., is expected to be drafted in Monday’s first round. Depending on who you listen to, he could be a top-10 pick or a top-20 pick. Regardless, scouts all believe he has a very high upside. Adell has the ” best all-around tools” in the draft, according to MLB.com. He backed that up with a mammoth senior season at Ballard High School in which he hit 25 homers with 62 RBIs and a .562 batting average.

In our interview with Adell, he said he has an idea which teams are interested in him (he wasn’t revealing, sorry) and talked about wanting to find a team that truly thought he was a future franchise player.

“You want to be somewhere where they’re all in for you. If a team is [No. 15] and they’re like ‘Yo, this is our guy. We’re going to work him and we’re going to get him where he’s going to play for us and he’s going to be our dude.’ That’s exactly what you want. You don’t want to be just a discount .. You want to be the man and that’s exactly what I want to be.”

Jordon Adell, a high-school outfielder from Louisville, is expected to be a first-round pick in Monday’s MLB Draft. (Special to Yahoo Sports) More

We also talked about how he’s getting ready for the draft, what he’ll be wearing and we threw some rapid-fire questions at him so you can get to know him better. The MLB Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET Monday. TV coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Elsewhere on this week’s show, we’re talking about David Price’s battle with the Boston media, whether it was right for MLB to auction off Hunter Strickland’s brawl jersey, Scooter Gennett’s four-homer game and the domestic abuse allegations involving Derek Norris and Addison Russell that surfaced on Instagram.

[Music: Vince Staples ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Rain Came Down”]

