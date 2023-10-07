Podcast: Georgia vs Kentucky preview with Bacarri Rambo, Arthur Lynch

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldogs Bacarri Rambo and Arthur Lynch!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the season to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Rambo, a former Georgia safety and NFL veteran, served on Kirby Smart’s staff as a defensive assistant. Lynch has first-hand experience with UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Both former Bulldogs have played against Kentucky multiple times. Get set for gameday here:

Also on the show:

Key players to watch

Injury updates

Predictions

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire