Podcast: Georgia vs Auburn preview

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia football tight end Arthur Lynch to preview UGA versus Auburn.

No. 1 ranked Georgia (4-0) will take on the Auburn Tigers (3-1) in the latest edition of ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’. This will be the Bulldogs’ first road test of the season and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze’s first matchup against Georgia as the Tigers’ head coach.

As a former UGA tight end, Lynch has first-hand experience in playing at Jordan-Hare. He shares what it will be like for the Dawgs, led by first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Also on the show:

Key players to watch

Injury updates

Predictions

Following the Auburn game, Georgia hosts Kentucky in Week 6.

