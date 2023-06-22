Podcast: Georgia, SEC record holder Marshall Morgan talks pressures of CFB kicker

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia football kicker Marshall Morgan!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the offseason to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan, who holds multiple UGA and SEC kicking records, joined us to share stories from his career and explain the intense pressures of a college football kicker.

Watch here, on YouTube

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest offseason episodes with Georgia great Aaron Murray!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire