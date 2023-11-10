Podcast: Georgia-Ole Miss preview, predictions with Arthur Lynch

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch ahead of UGA versus Ole Miss!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the season to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

The Bulldogs will have their hands full with the No. 9 ranked Rebels coming to town. If Georgia wins this matchup they secure a spot in the SEC Championship.

Also on the show:

Key stats/players to watch

Brock Bowers update

Predictions

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire