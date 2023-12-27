Podcast: What Georgia is getting in Ryan Puglisi, plus transfer portal talk

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch to breakdown UGA’s signing of Ryan Puglisi and more!

Lynch and I talk through Dylan Raiola’s flip to Nebraska, and why Ryan Puglisi has the skills and mindset to be the next great UGA signal-caller.

Also on the show:

Early Orange Bowl thoughts

Florida State’s depleted roster

