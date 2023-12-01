Podcast: Georgia Bulldogs Keith Marshall, Arthur Lynch share SECCG predictions

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldogs Keith Marshall and Arthur Lynch ahead of the SEC Championship!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the season to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Marshall and Lynch were members of the infamous 2012 SEC Championship game versus Alabama. They share their experiences in the matchup and explain what it will take for the Bulldogs to walk away from Atlanta with a win.

Also on the show:

Key stats/players to watch

Injury report

Predictions

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire