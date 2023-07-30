Podcast: Former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch talks Brock Bowers, Mike Bobo

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia football tight end Arthur Lynch!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the offseason to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Lynch has first hand experience with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who served in the same capacity during Lynch’s career in Athens.

Lynch joined J.C. to give his take on Brock Bowers and a loaded Georgia tight end room.

Watch here, on YouTube

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest offseason episodes with former Georgia Bulldog Tavarres King:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire