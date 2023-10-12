Podcast: Flowers for Pete Carmichael, Alvin Kamara TD record, Saints-Texans preview
The Saints Wire podcast is live with managing editor John Sigler and our host Ryan O'Leary.
Pete Carmichael gave the people what they wanted in Week 5’s offensive eruption, leading to Alvin Kamara breaking the franchise touchdowns record — earning praise from Marques Coslton, the previous record-holder. Then we’re shifting gears and previewing Week 6’s matchup with the Houston Texans, where the Saints must maintain their uptick in production on offense. Tap in.
