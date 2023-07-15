PODCAST: What have the Falcons done this offseason?

The Arizona Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 because both were last-place teams in their divisions in 2022. The Cardinals play them at home in Week 8 and, on paper, it is one of their more winnable games potentially.

We continue our 2023 opponent preview series on the podcast and I have sister site Falcons Wire managing editor Matt Urben on to talk about the Falcons.

We discuss the Falcons’ 2022 season, what moves they have made in free agency and the draft, and we look ahead to expectations for 2023.

Enjoy the show!

Here are the times of the different parts of the conversation.

(1:00) The Falcons’ 2022 season

(11:06) Free agency and the draft

(22:29) The Falcons’ expectations for 2023

