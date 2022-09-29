PODCAST: Exploring USA TODAY Sports NFL coaches project and previewing Week 4

What would the first Black NFL coach see looking at the league today?

USA TODAY Sports compiled and analyzed demographic data for NFL coaches at every level, head coach to fellow. Reporter Tom Schad joined the show to discuss the findings from the ongoing project. And the group took a closer look at the reasons some teams have shared with the league as to why they did not hire a Black coach, including "didn't look the part."

'DIDN'T LOOK THE PART': The reasons Black coaches don't get NFL head coaching jobs

OPINION: Bengals once led NFL coaching diversity charge. Now, they're part of the problem

WEEK 4 MATCHUPS: Super Bowl 55 rematch Sunday; Rams clash with 49ers Monday night

Also, it was reporter Parker Gabriel's last show, so the crew spent a little extra time previewing the Denver Broncos game in Las Vegas against the 0-3 Raiders.

