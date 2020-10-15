PODCAST: Exploring the Patriots QB options after 2020

The New England Patriots will have a tough decision coming within the next 6 months. They already made the challenging call to move on from Tom Brady. But now they’ve got a hard decision on Cam Newton.

The Patriots have already shown they can be succesful with the quarterback, but it has only been four games. The second half of the season and the playoffs, if the Patriots make them, will be the determining factor for his future in New England. It’s possible the Patriots wait until February or March to decide whether they’ll extend Newton, in part because they may be interested to learn about the 2021 NFL Draft class and the free agency class.

So let’s bounce around a few ideas of what New England might do at quarterback during the 2021 offseason.