Podcast: Exploring the latest Rockets intel for the 2024 NBA draft

In Thursday’s podcast, NBA draft guru Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) joins Rockets podcasters Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves to discuss the latest rumors surrounding Houston’s No. 3 overall pick.

With the June 26 first round less than two weeks away, discussion topics include analysis of top prospects such as Donovan Clingan, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, Kel’el Ware, Devin Carter, and more. Beyond standard evaluations, Grubel sheds light on which could be optimal fits for head coach Ime Udoka, as well.

The show also explores various trade options — such as a hypothetical deal with Portland involving Anfernee Simons — along with insight on how current players like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun should factor into major decisions related to the draft or trades.

Thursday’s episode, which is sponsored by Clutch City Lager of Karbach Brewing, can be listened to below in its entirety. Each episode is also made available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790 and to all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire