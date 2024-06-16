Podcast: Exploring Houston’s salary cap outlook with Yossi Gozlan

The Houston Rockets expect to operate above the NBA’s salary cap in the upcoming 2024 offseason, but they could potentially have a significant amount of financial flexibility in 2025.

For Rockets general manager Rafael Stone, that could present numerous opportunities via trade to leverage that potential space.

With that in mind, NBA salary cap guru Yossi Gozlan recently joined our Ben DuBose for an exclusive podcast interview regarding Houston’s financial outlook. Beyond trade opportunities, the show also explores the outlook for potential contract extensions within the Rockets — including the ideal timing for reaching agreements with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun over the next year.

Sunday's episode can be listened to below in its entirety. Each episode is also made available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790 and to all major podcast distributors under "The Lager Line."

Editor’s note: Check out Gozlan’s cap figures for the Rockets at his capsheets.com website, and you can also view a breakdown of that data in a Rockets-themed video from Gozlan’s YouTube channel.

