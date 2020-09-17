PODCAST: Epic Bears rally overshadowed by A-Rob’s contract dispute and previewing Week 2

The Chicago Bears pulled off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback in their season opener against the Detroit Lions, where they overcame a 17-point deficit with three fourth-quarter touchdowns by beleaguered quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

And yet, Bears fans only got to enjoy the Victory Monday before a contract dispute dominated the conversation.

Everyone has been waiting for star receiver Allen Robinson to get his well-deserved contract extension with the Bears. But when the season started without general manager Ryan Pace extending the Bears’ best offensive player, things reached a boiling point on Tuesday.

Robinson erased all references to the Bears on his social media accounts, teammates took to Twitter to advocate for his extension and there were even rumors about a trade request.

While it doesn’t seem likely the Bears will trade Robinson, his frustrations regarding contract negotiations are clear. And it’s fair to wonder how Pace would be able to survive letting Chicago’s best offensive player walk in free agency.

As the Bears prepare for their Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) and myself discussed the Robinson contract drama, the frustrating case of Trubisky, Chicago’s defensive struggles and previewed the match-up against the Giants in the third episode of our brand new Bears Wire podcast.

You can listen to the third episode below:

You can catch a new episode every Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

Next week’s episode will recap the Bears’ Week 2 contest against the Giants and preview Chicago’s Week 3 match-up against the Atlanta Falcons.

