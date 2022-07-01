PODCAST: What Does UCLA, USC Going To Big Ten Mean For Mountain West?

More realignment!

What happens to the Mountain West?

Jeremy and Matt have an emergency podcast to discuss how the massive news about USC and UCLA packing up their bags and going to the Big Ten for the 2024 season. This clearly makes the Pac-12 lesser of a league with the biggest brand of USC leaving town and a big market team in UCLA. The Mountain West has options and it might be best to just stand pat and not be extremely aggressive.

If the conference is going to add teams, it likely would come from Pac-12 and/or Big 12 leftovers. Those two leagues are likely to be fighting it out for survival, so the Mountain West could see what is left over, or perhaps just not make a move.

This also has a shift in college football with super league coming together sooner than later as this is a big money grab for UCLA and USC.

