PODCAST: Does it matter how the Cardinals clinched a playoff berth?

The Arizona Cardinals have clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs and the latest edition of the podcast talks about it. With Seth Cox away for the holidays, Revenge of the Birds podcast host Blake Murphy joined me on the show to talk about all that has been going on with the Cardinals.

We recorded the show on Tuesday night after the news of the passing of John Madden, so we began the show reminiscing about Madden from each of our perspectives. I, many years old than Blake, still remember his broadcaster days.

After that, we talk about how the Cardinals made the playoffs and whether it mattered. Did they back in? We break down the loss to the Colts, discuss what has to change in the final two games of the regular season, go over how the Cardinals can still win the division and then preview their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A big thanks to Blake for stepping in. Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the timestamps for our different topics of the show.

(1:00) Intros and remembering John Madden

(6:54) Does it matter how the Cardinals made the postseason?

(18:32) What happened against the Colts?

(34:47) What do the Cardinals need to change in the final two games of the regular season?

(41:55) How can the Cardinals still win the NFC West?

(48:00) Cardinals-Cowboys preview and predictions

