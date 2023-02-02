PODCAST: Does Joe Schoen see Barkley, Jones as a packaged deal?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the season that was for the New York Giants. Despite their “crash landing,” it should be widely viewed as a success with optimism abound heading into the future.

With free agency also on the horizon, what should the Giants do with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley? What about their other in-house free agents?

We also look at the market for Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka. Which of the two would be harder for the Giants to replace?

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

