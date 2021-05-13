PODCAST: Diving into the Patriots’ most fascinating positional battles

The New England Patriots’ schedule is set. Their roster is mostly put together. And it’s time to start thinking about the offseason programs: organized team activities, minicamp and training camp.

That is where we’ll see the position battles taking place. The biggest one is quarterback, with Cam Newton and Mac Jones likely to jockey for the starting job. But there are so many other important and compelling positional battles on New England’s roster.

So let’s dive into that — along with the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup against Tom Brady and a general look at New England’s rebuilding trajectory — in this week’s version of the Patriots Wire podcast.

