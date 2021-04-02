Podcast: Discussions on Alualu’s decision to sign with Pittsburgh, Lawrence, 17-game seasons

In the newest episode of “Bleav in the Jaguars,” Jags Wire contributor Phil Smith and myself discussed the latest in Jacksonville Jaguars news this week.

We started episode 65 discussing what a 17-game season means for the Jags and the league in general, as a lot of players aren’t high on it. While it does mean more money for the players and owners, it’s possible the product could suffer with the additional game and we explained why.

Afterward, we discussed the impact of Tyson Alualu’s choice to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers over Jacksonville. It basically put the Jags in a situation where there aren’t many options to replace him, but we mentioned one who the Jags could turn to in the draft.

Lastly, we discussed the biggest takeaway from Urban Meyer’s interview with Peter King. Of course, that was his transparency about taking Trevor Lawrence, which is something fans of the league’s other 32 teams and the media should’ve seen from the jump.

The full episode can be heard below in the media player, while our archived episodes can be revisited here.

