Podcast: Discussing EDGE prospect for the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new starter on the defensive line opposite Myles Garrett. Jadeveon Clowney‘s second season with the Browns did not go the way they planned and he is headed out of town. The EDGE class in the 2023 NFL Draft has a lot of fun prospects that could make good starters in the Jim Schwartz scheme.

On this podcast, I am joined by Browns contributor for Dawg Pound Daily Casey Kinnamon to talk about some edge prospects we like for the Browns in April’s draft. We agree on some of the selections but both bring a couple of unique names to the conversation.

You can listen here for the audio version or watch here to see the episode on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire