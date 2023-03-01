Podcast: Discussing coaching changes and John Johnson III release

In the last week, the Cleveland Browns have nearly completed their coaching staff deciding to give quarterback duties to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. We discuss what this means, and why some are disappointed, and we discuss Van Pelts’s history as a quarterback coach. On the same day, the team announced that veteran offensive coach Bill Musgrave was joining the team as a senior offensive assistant. We also hit on the release of John Johnson III

The show continues talking about the offseason so far and discuss Andrew Berry’s press conference from the NFL Scouting Combine. You can watch this week’s podcast here on YouTube to hear all these topics and more looking at the last week of Browns news.

More Podcast!

