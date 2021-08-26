PODCAST: Did the Raiders really try to trade for Khalil Mack?

In this episode of the Raiders Wire Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss Jon Gruden trying to trade for Khalil Mack and how much we should buy into that report.

Plus, they talk about the preseason and if Nate Hobbs will be the team’s starting slot cornerback to open the year. Finally, they touch on joint practices and why Gruden hates to play veterans during the preseason. All that and so much more in this episode of the show!

