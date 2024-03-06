PODCAST: What did we learn at the NFL combine about offensive NFL draft prospects

The NFL combine is over and it was time for our nearly shows about it and the NFL draft. Joining me and Seth Cox on the podcast is Seth’s Orginal Draft Breakdown Podcast cohost Justin Higdon to break down the performance of the offensive players at the 2024 NFL combine.

Sit back and enjoy this super-sized episode!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Quarterbacks

(29:25) Running backs

(44:10) Receivers

(1:05:56) Tight ends

(1:17:48) Offensive line

